Poonch encounter: Local arrested from Nepal for providing logistical support to terrorists

Police have arrested a local, who was allegedly providing logistical support to terrorists hiding in the Nar Khas forests of Poonch district, where the protracted operation entered 23rd day on Tuesday. He was identified as Yasir Arafat, a resident of Bhata Dhurian.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The terror operative was detained a few days ago with two others from Kathmandu by a police team. They were trying to flee to a Gulf country on October 25,” said police sources.

Ten people, including two women, were earlier detained for questioning during the operation in Bhutti Durrian forest.

The operation started in Surankote forest on October 11 following the killing of five soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer, and was subsequently extended to Mendhar to neutralise the fleeing terrorists where another encounter took place on October 14, leaving four soldiers, including another JCO, dead.

Pakistani terrorist Zia Mustafa, who was shifted from Kot Bhalwal central jail in Jammu to Mendhar on police remand for questioning in connection with the operation, was killed when the security forces accompanying him to identify a hideout came under fire from hiding terrorists on October 24.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The questioning of Arafat revealed his links with Mustafa, who is the alleged mastermind in the March 2003 Nadimarg massacre of 24 Kashmiri Hindus, and his handlers across the border, the officials said, without giving further details.

Arafat was detained by a police party from Kathmandu in Nepal along with Mohammad Noor of Gulhutta-Mendhar and Mohammad Rashid of Bhatti Durrian while they were on their way to Saudi Arabia.