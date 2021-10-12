Poonch gunbattle: Naik Mandeep Singh left to join duty in J&K only a week ago after vacation

Nobody in the family imagined that it was the last goodbye from Naik Mandeep Singh, 30, when he was leaving to join his duty in Jammu and Kashmir around a week ago. On Monday, Mandeep made the supreme sacrifice fighting militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. It came as a rude shock to the family and the residents of his native Chatha Seerha village in Gurdaspur district where he was with them till recently. Mandeep was home to meet his newborn second son.

The news of his death was devastating to his wife Mandeep Kaur, who is still on bed rest since the delivery of the son, as well as his widowed mother Manjit Kaur. “Though my son has left this world, I am proud of him for sacrificing his life fighting for the country. Of course, it is an irreparable loss to our family...we were waiting for his birthday…but this happened,” said the mother, trying her best to look composed.

As the news spread, Mandeep’s house was burgeoning with mourners gathered from far and near. His cousin brothers Gurmukh Singh and Gurwinder Singh said, “Mandeep was very good in football and basketball before he joined the army around 10 years ago. Amid a big loss, his supreme sacrifice has filled us with pride. His brother Jagroop Singh is also serving in the army, and another one works in Qatar.”

“A few days ago, he made a video call when he was climbing some mountain. He said there was no memorial after a martyr in the village and it should be there. We did not know that we will have to build one in his memory,” they added.

The body will reach the village on Tuesday for the funeral.