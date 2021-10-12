Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Poonch gunbattle: Sepoy Gajjan Singh felt deeply for farmers’ cause
Poonch gunbattle: Sepoy Gajjan Singh felt deeply for farmers’ cause

Sepoy Gajjan Singh was youngest of four brothers and had joined the army nine years ago. He attained martyrdom fighting militants in Poonch on Monday
26-year-old Sepoy Gajjan Singh, who laid down his life fighting militants in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, got married in February this year. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 10:04 PM IST
By Navrajdeep Singh

Ropar Married eight months ago, 26-year-old Sepoy Gajjan Singh attained martyrdom fighting militants in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. A resident of Panchranda village of Nurpur Bedi in Ropar district, Gajjan had joined 23rd Sikh Regiment nine years ago.

He tied the knot in February this year and his picture in wedding attire, holding a farmer union flag, was widely circulated on social media. Youngest of four brothers, Gajjan had visited his family two months ago to attend his brother’s wedding. He is survived by his wife Harpreet Kaur and parents, Charan Singh and Malkeet Kaur. “We never thought that such a day would come. We have lost everything,” his father Charan Singh said.

Uncle Dilbagh Singh said the whole family is shattered beyond words. “The family owns 2.5 acres of agricultural land. He was very concerned about the ongoing farmer agitation. We were expecting him again in a few days,” he said.

He said the body will reach on Wednesday morning.

