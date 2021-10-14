Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Poonch encounter: Naik Mandeep Singh cremated with full state honours at Gurdaspur village
Poonch encounter: Naik Mandeep Singh cremated with full state honours at Gurdaspur village

People of the area around Chatha village in Gurdaspur gather in large numbers to pay tributes to Poonch braveheart Naik Mandeep Singh as soon as his mortal remains reach there
The mother of Naik Mandeep Singh saluting the coffin of the soldier slain in Poonch encounter at at his native village Chatha in Gurdaspur district.
Published on Oct 14, 2021 01:11 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Batala

The mortal remains of Naik Mandeep Singh, who was killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, were cremated with full state honours at his native village Chatha in Gurdaspur district on Wednesday.

A contingent of the Sikh regiment along with the soldier’s mother Manjit Kaur and wife Mandeep Kaur gave salute to the slain soldier’s mortal remains.

People of the area gathered at the village in large numbers to pay tributes to the braveheart as soon as his mortal remains reached there.

On behalf of Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and the state government, cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa attended the funeral. He also offered condolences to the bereaved family.

Brigadier Narinder Singh and other officers of the Sikh regiment paid their tributes.

“The Punjab government stands with the soldier’s family in this hour. The CM has already announced ex gratia of 50 lakh and a government job to one of the members of the family. Besides, a memorial will be raised after the soldier as per the family’s wishes,” the minister said on the occasion.

Mandeep’s brother Jagroop Singh, who is also an armyman, attended the funeral rites.

People raised slogans hailing the supreme sacrifice of Mandeep. His mother also shouldered the coffin when being taken to the cremation ground.

Garlanding the mortal remains, she said she was proud of her son.

