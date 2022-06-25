Poor rain preparedness has Panchkula residents worried
With monsoon fast-approaching, residents’ worry over the problem of waterlogging, which has become a commonplace phenomenon across the city at this time of the year, has also returned.
Looking to take action, the residents have written a letter in advance to the authorities requesting them to gear up for all monsoon-related problems. Members of Citizens’ Welfare Association (CWA) wrote a letter to departments concerned of both the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and the Panchkula municipal corporation (MC).
“From the last two decades, we have been witnessing the same problem of waterlogging during monsoons. Instead of improving, the situation has only worsened in some of the sectors,” said SK Nayar, CWA president.
Over the last few monsoons, rainy water has entered city houses on multiple occasions and resulted in huge losses for the public. The problem is not only limited to just colonies, but has also spread across the city’s developed sectors as well.
Speaking of the efforts made by the city residents to help pinpoint the issues, Nayar said, “This time, we constituted a survey team of a few members of CWA and was headed by Er Mohan Lal Goel, (Retd) SDE, public health department, Haryana. The team found that most of the man-hole-covers on storm-water-pipes laid in the city have been either removed or displaced for beautification in the city.”
“The team also found how road gullies were choked with waste and needed cleanliness. Every time, MC issues tenders just before the rainy season, contractors are paid in corners to clean areas in a short span of time, hence the work is not carried satisfactorily and we end up with a waterlogged city,” he added.
Some of the worst-affected areas during heavy rain are Sectors 4, 8, 9, 10, 14, 15, 16, 19 and the Industrial Area.
Several round-abouts, including the Aggarwal Trust chowk, roundabout of Sec 9/10/15/16. Bhagat Singh Chowk, Parsuram Chowk; Sec 4/5/10/11, 11/12/12A/14 and other areas also get clogged at times.
CWA members have urged the authorities to clean all storm-water pipes, in addition to cleaning and repairing the road-gullies across the city.
Speaking about the monsoon preparedness, MC commissioner Dharamvir Singh said, “Tenders have already been floated. The repair work of damaged Circular Brick Drain for storm water drainage has already started. Our men are working in sectors like 7,8,9,19 and others.”
“We are hopeful that there will be no water logging this time,” he added.
-
NIA conducts searches in Jalalabad bomb blast case
The National Investigation Agency on Friday conducted searches at multiple locations in Punjab in the last year's Jalalabad bomb blast case. The NIA conducted searches at 6 locations in the districts of Ferozepur, Fazilka and Tarn Taran and digital devices (mobile phones, SIM cards, memory cards, DVRs) , ammunition and other incriminating documents/materials were seized.
-
‘Last time this happened in 1992’: Omar on Jammu and Kashmir assembly missing Prez poll
Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah said that after the Independence of the country, only for the second time assembly members from J&K can't take part in the presidential elections scheduled for next month. Earlier in 1992, when militancy was at its peak and J&K was under Governor's rule, the erstwhile state had no assembly then so legislators from J&K couldn't participate in the elections for the country's President.
-
Ahead of Amarnath Yatra, L-G Manoj Sinha reviews security scenario
With barely six days to go for the annual Amarnath Yatra, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the security arrangements and preparations for the ensuing pilgrimage at a unified command meeting in Srinagar on Thursday, said officials here. The meeting was attended by the chief secretary and senior security officers from the home department, J&K Police, army, intelligence agencies, CRPF, and others. It will conclude on August 11 on the festival of Raksha Bandhan.
-
Chandigarh tricity records 190 Covid cases in new four-month high
The daily tally was also highest since 200 on February 12, over four months ago. With 96 infections, up from 65 on Thursday, Chandigarh was the biggest contributor to the surge in daily tally. In Panchkula, the cases jumped from 39 to 55 in the past 24 hours, highest since 65 on February 9, but dipped from 41 to 39 in Mohali in the same period.
-
CHB not to accept physical forms for online services from July 1
The Chandigarh Housing Board on Friday announced that it will not accept physical forms from July 1 for services already being offered online. The CHB only said it was in the process of providing all its services through its website – www.chbonline.in. Through a statement, the board said applications for several services can be submitted through e-services on the website. Hence, physical applications for these services will not be accepted.
