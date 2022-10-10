Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Portals of Sikh shrine Hemkund Sahib close for winter

Published on Oct 10, 2022 03:42 PM IST

More than 1,400 devotees defy severe cold to witness the ceremonial closure in the Garhwal Himalayas

Sikh volunteers kept removing fresh snow from the Hemkund Sahib gurdwara premises for the convenience of devotees as the rituals preceding the closure started early on Monday. (ANI Photo)
ByPress Trust of India

Portals of the Sikh shrine of Hemkund Sahib in the Garhwal Himalayas were closed on Monday for winter.

Defying the severe chill caused by heavy snowfall in the area for the past a few days, a large number of devotees thronged the shrine to witness its ceremonial closure, senior manager of the gurdwara, Sardar Seva Singh, said.

More than 1,400 devotees were present on the occasion.

Sikh volunteers kept removing fresh snow from the gurdwara premises for the convenience of devotees as the rituals preceding the closure started early in the morning, he said.

“Shabad-kirtan” and “antim ardas” for this year were held before its doors were shut for devotees.

Nearly 2.25 lakh devotees visited the shrine this season.

