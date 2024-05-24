Posing as son’s friend, youth makes off with Panchkula woman’s gold earrings

In the second such incident in a week, an unidentified youth made off with a 42-year-old widow’s gold earrings after posing as her son’s friend in Panchkula on Wednesday. A case under Sections 379 (theft) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Chandimandir police station in Panchkula. (iStock)

The victim, Sita Devi, a resident of Bataur village, told police that she was walking back home after visiting a hospital around 10 am. On the way, a youth, riding a Honda Activa, stopped near her and introduced himself as her son’s friend.

He told her about free cash distribution for people aged above 40 at a nearby hospital. Advising her to visit the hospital and collect her share, he asked her to remove her gold earrings that he will keep safe until she returned after collecting the money.

Trusting him, she gave him her gold earrings and went to the hospital, only to find no money being distributed. When she returned to the spot where she met the youth, he had already fled.

On her complaint, a case under Sections 379 (theft) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Chandimandir police station.

On May 15, in a similar modus operandi, two unidentified youths, posing as Good Samaritans offering to safeguard her jewellery, had fled with a 73-year-old widow’s gold earrings and ₹2,000 in cash in Pinjore. Cautioning her of rising snatching cases in the area, they had asked her to remove her gold earrings. On the pretext of putting them in her cloth bag for her, they had stolen the jewellery and cash already in the bag.