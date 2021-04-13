Post-matric scholarship: PU to issue degrees to SC students

In a major relief to Scheduled Caste (SC) students enrolled under the Post Matric Scholarship Scheme, Panjab University has decided to issue detailed marks certificates and degrees to those who have deposited the exam fee.

This was recommended by a special panel recently during a meeting and the recommendations were approved by V-C Raj Kumar. PU has withheld the DMCs and degrees of SC students of affiliated colleges enrolled under the scheme due to non-payment of funds.

The panel was constituted after SC students enrolled under the scheme submitted representations demanding the issuance of their DMCs and degrees. PU’s controller of examination Jagat Bhushan said, “This is a good step taken by the university. Whatever little percentage is left, university has advised colleges to take up those cases also.”

As per the records, only about 25 colleges have exam fee arrears of SC students and out of these colleges, eight have deposited exam fee but their late fee is still pending. The total pending amount till May 2020 was nearly ₹3 crore as exam fee and ₹3.6 crore as late fee.

During the meeting, it was informed that about 9,700 DMCs/degrees of SC students of affiliated colleges were pending with PU and a major chunk of the pendency was prior to the 2019-20 academic session.

Issue to be taken in syndicate

The panel members have also recommended that the issue of recovery of late fee from colleges may be put up before the syndicate for consideration.

Also, PU’s dean college development council has been advised to write to the colleges concerned to take necessary steps to pay exam fee of SC students enrolled under the scheme, so that DMCs and degrees may be released.