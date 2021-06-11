Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Post-matric scholarship: Relief for SC students in Punjab
chandigarh news

Post-matric scholarship: Relief for SC students in Punjab

Punjab private colleges to issue roll numbers to 2 lakh students after state government agrees to release 40% dues of post-matric scholarship for 2017-20
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JUN 11, 2021 10:36 PM IST
For the remaining 60% dues under the post-matric scholarship, Punjab government and joint association of colleges will follow up with the central government. (HT file photo for representational purpose only)

After the Punjab government agreed to release funds under the post-matric scholarship scheme, the Joint Association of Colleges (JAC) of private educational institutions on Friday decided to issue roll numbers to nearly two lakh scheduled caste (SC) students in the state.

The decision to issue roll numbers was taken after the state government agreed to release 40% of the outstanding amount of SC post-matric scholarship scheme pertaining to financial years 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20. The two sides reached the agreement at a meeting held between a committee of ministers headed by finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal and the association of private educational institutions.

The high-powered committee also included technical education and industrial training minister Charanjit Singh Channi, higher education minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, social welfare minister Sadhu Singh Dharmsot, chief principal secretary to CM Suresh Kumar and secretaries of various departments.

The JAC was represented by chief patron Satnam Singh Sandhu, chairman Gurmeet Singh Dhaliwal, president Jagjit Singh and co-chairman Anshu Kataria among others. The private educational institutions have been protesting against non-disbursal of 1,549 crore by the state government under the scholarship scheme, and had decided to withhold roll numbers of students.

In the meeting, the state government agreed to release 40% of the outstanding amount. Out of this, 50% amount will be released within this year and balance 50% will be released in the next financial year, according to Kataria.

For the remaining 60% from the year 2017-18 to 2019-20, the state government and JAC will follow up with the central government. Kataria said the govt has also agreed to form a committee to rationalise the fee capping issue of BEd, ETT, ITI, MEd and other courses. The committee will submit its report within 30 days.

