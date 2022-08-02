Postmortem confirms Zirakpur resident died of electrocution

A day after a 33-year-old man lost his life near Milton Tower in Zirakpur after he came in contact with low-lying wires of an electricity transformer just as his Activa hit a waterlogged pothole, postmortem reports on Monday confirmed that he died of electrocution.

The victim, Girish Goyal, was a resident of Maya Garden Phase-3, Zirakpur. Dera Bassi senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Dharminder Singh said, “The wounds on his body suggest he died of electrocution.”

Zirakpur sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Himanshu Gupta said, “I have not seen the postmortem report, but we have already marked an inquiry into the mishap. Once we receive the report, action will be taken accordingly.”

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), Zirkapur, executive engineer HS Oberoi said, “It was an unfortunate incident. However, now all exposed wires have been covered. We were unable to cover the wires earlier due to heavy waterlogging in the area.”

Calling the PSPCL out for its belated action, Zirakpur Residents’ Welfare Association joint action committee president Sukhdev Chaudhary said, “Now that it is clear that Goyal died of electrocution, a criminal case should be lodged against officials of the PSPCL and municipal corporation. The wires were covered only after a life was lost.”

