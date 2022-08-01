Activa-borne man electrocuted after hitting transformer on potholed road in Zirakpur
A 33-year-old man lost his life in a freak accident near Milton Tower in Zirakpur on late Saturday night as he came in contact with low-lying wires of an electricity transformer after his Activa hit a waterlogged pothole.
The deceased was identified as Girish Goyal, a resident of Maya Garden Phase-3, Zirakpur.
As per the police, Goyal, who runs an Ayurvedic medicine shop on VIP Road, had gone to get food from the market around 11pm. While returning, he lost control over the Activa after it hit a pothole and rammed into a transformer. Passersby took him to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead.
Kin stage protest
Accusing the Zirakpur municipal council and Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) of negligence, the victim’s kin staged a protest at the accident site on Sunday.
Girish was the only child of his parents and was due to get married in October this year. The kin of the deceased have demanded legal action against negligent officials of the municipal council and the powercom.
Inquiry marked
Zirakpur sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Himanshu Gupta has marked an inquiry into the matter. He said, “The exact cause of the accident will come to fore in the inquiry. Thereafter, we will fix responsibility of the MC and PSPCL officials concerned. I have sought the report within seven days. We will look into post-mortem report.”
Derabassi tehsildar Kuldeep Singh also reached the spot to take stock of the situation and pacify the family.
Sukhdev Chaudhary, the president of the joint action committee (JAC), residents welfare association, Zirakpur, said, “Residents had been complaining about the potholes for the past several months and even submitted the complaint to the MC but no action was taken. We demand a criminal case against the MC and PSPCL officials.”
PSPCL executive engineer, Zirkapur, HS Oberoi, said, “I have come to know that a youngster died of electrocution after coming in contact with a transformer on VIP Road. I don’t know if the wires were low-lying but I will get it checked.”
Zirakpur municipal council president Udayveer Singh Dhillon, said, “Officials had been told to repair all roads before the onset of monsoon. Therefore, negligent officials will be taken to task.”
Area councilor Yadvinder Sharma said, “We raised the issue of road repairs several times in the MC House but no attention was paid. There is nothing under the control of the government.”
-
Government to procure 13 crops on MSP: Dushyant Chautala
Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala has said that the state government will set a record in paddy procurement in the coming kharif harvesting season. He said the government has taken several steps to ensure hassle-free procurement as payments to farmers and arhtiyas within 72 hours. He said that the government has decided to procure 13 crops on the minimum support price.
-
Haryana CM Khattar applauds CMGGA for commendable job
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the state government has been running about 50 schemes and programmes through Chief Minister's Good Governance Associates (CMGGA) directly benefiting the needy across the state. Addressing the CMGGA on the successful completion of their one-year experiential learning programme, Khattar also awarded the certificate of completion to the associates, applauding the CMGGA for the good work done while dealing with flagship schemes of the government.
-
Centre’s MSP panel: Farmer unions protest near toll plazas in Haryana
Following a call by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, farmers from various unions in Haryana protested near toll plazas of various districts against the Union and state governments on Sunday. The farmers gathered near toll plazas on national highways in Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Ambala, Panchkula and Yamunanagar districts and started peaceful protests that continued from 11 am to 3 pm amid heavy police deployment.
-
Haryana’s health budget rose four times since 2014: Anil Vij
Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij on Sunday said that the state's health budget was Rs 1,700 crore in 2014 when hVijjoined as the minister and has risen to Rs 6,500 crore now, almost four times. He was speaking at the 'Haryana Chikitsak Gourav Award' ceremony organised by Haryana Medical Council at Kingfisher Tourist Resort in Ambala City. He also felicitated 70 government and private doctors from the state.
-
Three injured in clash between two groups in Khanna
At least three people suffered injuries in a clash between two groups on Sunday night in Beeja area of Khanna. The injured have been identified as Gurmeet Singh of Beeja and his rivals Kala of Doraha and Gurdeep Singh alias Deepa of Village Rauni. The Khanna police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Gunshot was also reported during the clash. However, no one suffered bullet injuries.
