Postponement of panchayat polls: Himachal guv flags ‘lack of coordination’ between ministers, bureaucracy

There is ‘no coordination’ between the bureaucracy and the political leadership in the state, said Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla raising concern over the standoff between state government and state election commission over holding panchayat elections. Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla (File)

“The ministers are saying elections should be held on time, but officers, including deputy commissioners of seven districts, are saying that they are unable to complete the election process. Here, who is bigger the minister or the officer?” said the governor while talking to media.

The governor’s remark comes shortly after state election commissioner Anil Khachi submitted a sealed report to him on the status of the panchayat polls, a move that has pushed the issue directly into Raj Bhawan. Shukla said the report submitted by SEC Anil Khachi would be examined, but expressed concern that ministers and top officers were contradicting each other.

The state government, citing “extensive damage to both private and government properties in the districts” as well as to roads during monsoon, in October, had told the state election commission to postpone the panchayat and local bodies elections in the state “till things improve on the ground.” In an order issued under the Disaster Management Act, by chief secretary-cum-chairman of the state executive committee constituted under the act, Sanjay Gupta, said, “Keeping in view the adverse situation of the damaged roads and public and private property, in exercise of the powers conferred on me under sub section (e) of Section 24 of the Act ibid order that elections to the Panchayati Raj Institutions will be held only after restoration of proper connectivity throughout the state so that no inconvenience is caused to the general public as well as the polling personnel, and further no voter loses his right to vote because of road connectivity issues.”

Shukla further said the government and the state poll body must act together to ensure that panchayat elections are held on schedule. “If assembly elections are not held on time, the entire state faces instability. Similarly, timely panchayat elections are extremely important,” Shukla said.

Earlier this week, the Himachal Pradesh high court had issued notice to state election commission as well as the government to file a reply by December 22 on a public interest litigation challenging deferring of the panchayat elections under the grab of Disaster Management Act. The state government had assured the HC that “process of panchayat elections will be started by January 21”.

Panchayati raj minister Anirudh Singh said, “The matter is sub judice and I will not comment on the issue. We will follow the directions of the high court.”

State seeks permission for delimitation

Following the state election commission notification freezing any alteration to the boundaries or structure of panchayats and municipalities, the Himachal government has written to the poll body seeking permission for delimitation.

On November 17, the SEC had issued notification freezing any alteration to the boundaries or structure of Panchayats and municipalities. The directive, issued under the Model Code of Conduct, 2020, aims to ensure timely elections for bodies whose terms expire early next year.

Meanwhile, on Friday, secretary rural development and panchyati raj C Paulrasu, held a virtual meeting with the deputy commissioners in which they have been directed to “continue with the election process” as per the directives of the SEC.

Speaking to HT, Paulrasu said, “The deputy commissioners are directed that the preparation should continue which includes preparation of electoral rolls, procurement of material. While the response of the state election commission is awaited on delimitation of panchayats.”