Pothole-riddled roads| Back-breaking rides for Ludhiana commuters

Residents in Ludhiana ask to repair potholed roads at the earliest. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
Published on May 26, 2022 11:28 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The municipal corporation’s (MC) failure in completing the ongoing road construction projects and taking up repair work on other roads is expected to give a bumpy and risky ride to the commuters this year too.

Despite spending crores on road construction works ahead of assembly elections, many roads are still in bad shape increasing the probability of accidents during monsoon on waterlogged roads.

The road construction works have been left unfinished by the contracts in different parts of the city, including cremation ground road in Model Town extension, Gill road, Sherpur area among others. The MC officials have also failed to redress the issue, resulting in potholed roads and harassment to the commuters.

The residents have also been raising hue and cry over the quality of newly-constructed roads— where potholes surfaced weeks after construction— in the city, including Shastri Nagar, Pakhowal Road , Sherpur , Old GT Road, Giaspura, Dugri among other areas.

One of the residents of Model Town Extension (Block-B), Inderjit Singh, said, “It is very difficult to spot a pothole on a waterlogged road. As the MC has failed to find a solution for waterlogging, it should at least repair the road ahead of monsoon season. The civic body still has over a month before monsoon hits the city and this work can be completed, if the officials wish to bring relief to public.”

District president of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), councillor Harbhajan Singh Dang also slammed the authorities for delaying the road construction projects. He also accused the officials of working under political pressure.

Another resident of Model Town Simarpreet Singh said, “Crores are spent on road construction works ahead of the elections, but we do not remember any monsoon season, when public was not harassed due to potholed roads. Action should also be taken against the concerned officials and the roads should be repaired at the earliest.”

Despite attempts were made to reach MC additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, he was not available for comments. Dachalwal is in-charge of bridges and roads (B and R) department.

