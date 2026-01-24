Chandigarh, A day after heavy rains and gusty winds hit the city and disrupted supply, the power distribution network in Chandigarh has been stabilised, with the 11 kV high-tension system operating normally, the Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited said on Saturday. Power distribution network stabilised in Chandigarh: CPDL

"At present, there are no active breakdowns or trippings, and no wide-area power outages are being reported across Chandigarh," a CPDL spokesman said in a statement here.

He said that a limited number of minor breakdowns and transient faults were reported during the day. "Certain precautionary emergency shutdowns were undertaken purely as a safety measure," he added.

"These shutdowns were required to facilitate restoration and normalisation work following fault rectification. The duration of such shutdowns was brief and did not result in prolonged inconvenience to consumers," he said.

The city witnessed widespread damage to the electricity infrastructure following heavy rain and high-speed winds on Friday, due to which trees and poles were uprooted, the statement said.

Sharing complaint redressal details, the CPDL spokesman said that 3,144 complaints of no power were received on Friday over six times than the normal day majority of which were resolved on the same day.

On Saturday, 905 complaints were received and more than 95 per cent of these were resolved within the defined timeline. The company further said that issues related to the low-tension network and individual consumer complaints were being actively attended to by field teams.

"Special emphasis is being laid on safety and quality of restoration works," he said.

Improved weather conditions on Saturday, including low wind speeds, absence of rainfall and better visibility, significantly supported field operations. These favourable conditions have enabled CPDL teams to safely access fault locations and carry out durable repairs across affected areas, he said.

CPDL continues to closely monitor the power supply situation through its centralised Command Centre, Intelligent Outage Management System and CRM lead complaint management, ensuring effective coordination among field teams and timely communication with consumers, the spokesman said.

