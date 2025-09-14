Power lines to be upgraded by June next year: Punjab electricity minister

Power minister Sanjeev Arora on Saturday said the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) would upgrade power lines across the state by June 2026. Addressing a press conference, Arora said that during various election meetings, residents repeatedly highlighted issues of unsafe, low-hanging wires and frequent outages, prompting the PSPCL to design a special project aimed for improvement. Arora said that during various election meetings, residents repeatedly highlighted issues of unsafe, low-hanging wires and frequent outages, prompting the PSPCL to design a special project aimed for improvement.

The project will be implemented across 13 major municipal corporations, including Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda, Phagwara, Mohali, Moga, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot, Abohar, Batala and Kapurthala, covering 87 PSPCL subdivisions in total.

All non-electric wires, such as dish cables, internet fibre and other unauthorised wiring would be removed from PSPCL poles. Low-hanging lines will be raised to safer heights to prevent accidents. Additionally, the open meter boxes will be sealed. A pilot project under the scheme will be launched in Ludhiana’s City West subdivision, covering 25 feeders across areas in both Ludhiana West and North constituencies, amounting to around ₹1.2 crore. The pilot project will be completed in two months before covering the other areas.