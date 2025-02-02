Power privatisation in Chandigarh: No disruption reported on Day 1 after takeover

Saturday marked the first day of privatisation of the UT electricity department, which has now been rechristened Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL). PR Kumar, president of power distribution at RPSG Group, reassured employees that their welfare, including service conditions and retirement benefits, would be protected as per the agreement. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

CPCL reported no interruptions on Day 1 of the takeover, allowing seamless electricity distribution throughout the city. With smooth handling of power distribution, CPDL claims that it will continue to provide power as usual without any disruption.

On Friday, the department employees, who had been up in arms against privatisation, had decided not to go on strike following the handover. The employees had agreed not to strike work after receiving assurances that they would continue to receive government benefits under the company. This resulted in an agreement where employees pledged their full support.

PR Kumar, president of power distribution at RPSG Group, reassured employees that their welfare, including service conditions and retirement benefits, would be protected as per the agreement.

“The smooth transition to CPDL operations, along with the full cooperation of its employees, marks a promising new chapter in the power distribution sector of Chandigarh. With the ongoing support of both the people and the workforce, CPDL is set to lead the city toward a future of sustainable, efficient and customer-focused energy distribution,” he added.