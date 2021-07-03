Power shortage: AAP to gherao CM’s farmhouse on Saturday

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday expressed concern over the outcry in Punjab due to non-availability of electricity
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 01:02 AM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday expressed concern over the outcry in Punjab due to non-availability of electricity.

Addressing a press conference, party’s state unit president Bhagwant Mann said that the AAP would gherao chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s farmhouse at Siswan village on Saturday to wake him up from slumber. The people of Punjab would check the meters of the CM’s farmhouse to find out how many hours of power outage was taking place there, he added.

The AAP leader said that during the 2017 elections, Capt Amarinder and the Congress had made many promises to the people, but none of them were fulfilled. He said that due to the wrong agreements signed by the Badals with private thermal plants and non-cancellation of agreements by the present Congress government, the power situation in the state had deteriorated.

“Like the Badals, Amarinder is also bent upon ruining Punjab economically,” he alleged, accusing the Congress leader of backstabbing the people by not cancelling the wrong power deals.

