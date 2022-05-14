PR 126 paddy variety can save up to 7 bl cubic metres water in Punjab: PAU research
: The late sowing of rice nursery, particularly the PR 126 paddy variety developed by the Punjab Agricultural University, could save up to 7 billion cubic metres of water and arrest the power and water crisis in the state, according to a research carried out by the varsity.
The observations were made during the research and extension specialists’ workshop on soil and water conservation held at the university. As many as 450 soil conservation officers from across the state, farmers, district extension specialists, scientists from Krishi Vigyan Kendras and senior officials and faculty of PAU attended were part of the event.
Dr AS Dhatt, director of research, said that the study carried out by PAU has indicated that just by planting PR 126 variety of rice crop, the state could save 7 BMC of water and also lead to saving of power worth nearly ₹ 730 crore.
However, the farmers attending the workshop complained that while the PAU was promoting the seed variety, it was not available with the university outlet and the seed dealers were selling it at premium cost.
The PR-126 seed, which is the most famous short-duration variety of paddy crop developed by PAU, has gone off the shelves. The university had developed 2,600 quintals of seeds and put them on sale on March 20. But in nearly over a month, the entire stock was sold out.
The PR 126 variety takes 123 days (transplantation takes 93- 95 days) to mature if the crops are grown through the DSR technique. Pusa 44, on the other hand, matures in about 160 days after seeding. There are also savings on pesticides and labour.
A major share of the seed was purchased by private seed dealers at ₹ 43 to 65 per kg. The huge demand and resultant scarcity have led to black-marketing of seeds.
While in Ludhiana, the seed is being sold at ₹ 80 to 100 per kg, in Moga, Barnala, Nawanshahr and Jalandhar, the seed is being sold at ₹ 140 per kg.
Canal irrigation a way forward
Mohinder Singh, chief conservator of soil, Punjab, expressed concern over the fast-depleting water resources due to excessive extraction of groundwater.
With 90% of water being used for agricultural purposes, over 117 blocks out of the 150 are over-exploited in the state and 10 are critical, he said, stressing upon the use of canal water for irrigation.
Water pollution due to growing industrialisation and deficient rainfall are also posing serious challenges, he said.
Singh advocated the use of Direct Seeded Rice (DSR) technology, recharging and micro irrigation techniques for water and labour saving. ENDS
DTC board approves induction of 1,500 more e-buses
The Delhi Transport Corporation Board on Friday approved the induction of 1,500 low-floor electric buses in its fleet. These buses and another batch of 300 e-buses, which have already started arriving, are the DTC's first procurement in at least a decade since the Commonwealth Games in 2010. This month, at least 100 e-buses are likely to be rolled out in two batches of 50 each, senior transport officials said.
Govt progs:Subsidiary warrant of precedence to guide officials in selecting chief guests
Lucknow: Officials posted in various districts are often in a quandary when it comes to selecting chief guests for government programmes in Uttar Pradesh. A Government Order (GO) dated May 11 has been issued clarifying the provisions of 'subsidiary warrant of precedence' that lists the dignitaries in order of precedence for the purpose of according protocol at various government programmes.
FRI Dehradun to audit tree transplantation in Delhi so far: Rai
The Delhi government on Friday constituted a nine-member green cover development committee to enrich and increase Delhi's green cover and said it will also engage the Forest Research Institute in Dehradun to independently audit the tree transplantation done by all departments to monitor progress on ground. The Forest Research Institute Dehradun will also audit the tree transplantation carried out by the departments that have received approval for tree transplantation thus far, environment minister Gopal Rai further said.
Former mayor clarifies that new Balgandharva Rangmandir need of the hour
With rumours and allegations flying around ever since the draft of the new Balgandharva Rangmandir was announced, former mayor Murlidhar Mohol made his intentions clear before the media by calling it a genuine need for a better auditorium in the city. He added that the current intake for Balgandharva Rangmandir is 1,200 slots for plays and other programmes.
RMILMS holds education programme on ‘asthma and allergies’
The department of paediatrics at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences organised a continued medical education programme on 'asthma and allergies' to mark the world asthma day on Friday. Dean Dr Nujhat Hussain and CMS Dr Rajan Bhatnagar were present for the inauguration ceremony. The programme was conducted by Dr Shetanshu Srivastava, organising secretary of the programme and head of the department of paediatrics, Dr Dipti Agarwal.
