PR 126 paddy variety can save up to 7 bl cubic metres water in Punjab: PAU research

: The late sowing of rice nursery, particularly the PR 126 paddy variety developed by the Punjab Agricultural University, could save up to 7 billion cubic metres of water and arrest the power and water crisis in the state, according to a research carried out by the varsity.

The observations were made during the research and extension specialists’ workshop on soil and water conservation held at the university. As many as 450 soil conservation officers from across the state, farmers, district extension specialists, scientists from Krishi Vigyan Kendras and senior officials and faculty of PAU attended were part of the event.

Dr AS Dhatt, director of research, said that the study carried out by PAU has indicated that just by planting PR 126 variety of rice crop, the state could save 7 BMC of water and also lead to saving of power worth nearly ₹ 730 crore.

However, the farmers attending the workshop complained that while the PAU was promoting the seed variety, it was not available with the university outlet and the seed dealers were selling it at premium cost.

The PR-126 seed, which is the most famous short-duration variety of paddy crop developed by PAU, has gone off the shelves. The university had developed 2,600 quintals of seeds and put them on sale on March 20. But in nearly over a month, the entire stock was sold out.

The PR 126 variety takes 123 days (transplantation takes 93- 95 days) to mature if the crops are grown through the DSR technique. Pusa 44, on the other hand, matures in about 160 days after seeding. There are also savings on pesticides and labour.

A major share of the seed was purchased by private seed dealers at ₹ 43 to 65 per kg. The huge demand and resultant scarcity have led to black-marketing of seeds.

While in Ludhiana, the seed is being sold at ₹ 80 to 100 per kg, in Moga, Barnala, Nawanshahr and Jalandhar, the seed is being sold at ₹ 140 per kg.

Canal irrigation a way forward

Mohinder Singh, chief conservator of soil, Punjab, expressed concern over the fast-depleting water resources due to excessive extraction of groundwater.

With 90% of water being used for agricultural purposes, over 117 blocks out of the 150 are over-exploited in the state and 10 are critical, he said, stressing upon the use of canal water for irrigation.

Water pollution due to growing industrialisation and deficient rainfall are also posing serious challenges, he said.

Singh advocated the use of Direct Seeded Rice (DSR) technology, recharging and micro irrigation techniques for water and labour saving. ENDS