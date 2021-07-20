Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Preacher Rampal has to wait for 3 months to seek suspension of life sentence
In November 2014, bodies of a child and four women were found in the ashram following which a case was registered against Rampal and 27 of his associates for murder and under other Sections of the IPC. (HT File)
Controversial preacher of Satlok Ashram, Rampal, will have to wait for at least three months for consideration of suspension of sentence of life term awarded to him by the trial court
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 11:04 PM IST

Controversial preacher of Satlok Ashram, Rampal, will have to wait for at least three months for consideration of suspension of sentence of life term awarded to him by the trial court.

Rampal was convicted in October 2018 and awarded life term after holding him guilty of murder by a Hisar district court. An appeal against the sentence is pending in the high court.

Rampal had urged the court seeking suspension of sentence till his appeal is decided.

During the hearing, the court, considering Rampal’s custody certificate, held that his custody period is short by three months for being covered by the ratio laid down by this court for suspension of sentence.

The case has now been deferred till November 2.

In November 2014, bodies of a child and four women were found in the ashram following which a case was registered against Rampal and 27 of his associates for murder and under other Sections of the IPC.

Later, another case was registered when a body of another woman was found in ashram.

