Vet varsity holds 2-day workshop on precision livestock farming

A research-extension interface meet on precision livestock farming, tailored exclusively for Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) animal scientists was organised by the ICAR, Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ATARI) Zone I, in collaboration with Guru Angad Dev Veterinary & Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana on Friday.

This two days interface was opened by the principal scientist at ICAR-ATARI, Ludhiana, Dr Preeti Mamgai, and will delve into the usage of latest technologies for climate resilient precision livestock farming through artificial intelligence, machine learning, biosecurity, one health, etc. Participants included 45 animal scientists from KVKs of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

Vet varsity dean of post graduate studies, S K Uppal, stressed upon the need of precision livestock farming for commercial level entrepreneurship as a tool to cater to the need of improvement in production and animal welfare.

Dean of college of animal biotechnology Y P S Malik highlighted the pivotal role of precision livestock farming in modern livestock production, igniting a spirit of innovation.

Varsity director of extension education, who was the chief guest of the event, Parkash Singh Brar, appreciated the meticulous planning of the curriculum with items like biosecurity, paddy residue management, artificial intelligence etc. in the field of animal sciences.

