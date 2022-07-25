Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Premjit Buttar elected as president of MC drivers’ union

Members of MC Driver and Karamchari Union pose for a picture with elected representatives of the union in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In a recently held meeting of Municipal Corporation Driver and Karamchari Union, Premjit Singh Buttar has been unanimously elected as the president of the union.

Further, Pritpal Singh was elected as the chairperson, Sardool Singh as vice-chairperson, Praveen Bali as vice-president, Manjeet Singh as general secretary, Gagandeep Singh as assistant general secretary and Prem Singh as the cashier of the union.

Buttar assured the union members that they would take up genuine demands, including regularisation of contractual drivers, with mayor Balkar Sandhu in the coming days.

