Pre-monsoon showers to hit Ludhiana today

In a major relief from sultry weather, pre-monsoon showers will hit Ludhiana and its surrounding areas from Monday, with the Met department predicting a decrease in temperature by approximately 3 degrees.

The meteorological department has issued a weather forecast indicating heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds for Ludhiana and its surrounding areas from June 26-28.

Under the influence of the east-west trough extending from north Punjab to the low pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal, Ludhiana is likely to witness heavy rainfall at isolated places accompanied by thunderstorm activity.

Ludhiana is currently experiencing humid weather due to the absence of wind. However, the situation is expected to change as winds are likely to pick up. As a result, a drop in temperature can be anticipated throughout the city. If rainfall occurs, temperatures may decrease by approximately 3 degrees.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature in Ludhiana dropped by 0.8 degrees compared to the previous day, settling at 28.5 degrees. The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 36 degrees, slightly lower than yesterday’s 37.2 degrees.

“In anticipation of the upcoming weather conditions, farmers are advised to withhold irrigation and fertilizer applications. It is recommended to store harvested crops in safe places to prevent losses. Furthermore, residents should avoid venturing outdoors during thunderstorm events and refrain from seeking shelter under trees,” reads a weather report shared by IMD’s Chandigarh observatory

