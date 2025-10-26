Preparation of fake membership slips row: Book ex-BDC chairman, court tells Udhampur SHO

A court in Udhampur has directed the station house officer (SHO), Udhampur police station, to register a an FIR against Dina Nath, former chairman of Block Development Council (BDC), Majalta, for his alleged involvement in preparing fake membership slips of the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP), including that of former minister and president of the Panthers Party (India) chief Harsh Dev Singh.

The court of justice Pooja Raina, sub judge/special mobile magistrate, Udhampur, on October 18, issued the directive under Section 175(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS) in a case titled Balwan Singh versus SHO Udhampur.

The court found prima facie evidence of cognisable offences under sections 417, 419, 420, 403, 467, 468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code, relating to cheating, forgery, and criminal misappropriation.

The order came in response to an application filed by Balwan Singh, general secretary of JKNPP (Bhim), who alleged that Dina Nath, while serving as BDC Chairman, Majalta, had fraudulently projected himself as the provincial general secretary of JKNPP—a post he never held—and illegally collected membership fees from over 120 individuals in February 2023 by preparing fake membership slips of the party.

Among the forged documents was a fabricated membership slip showing Harsh Dev Singh as having been enrolled by Dina Nath as a member of JKNPP on February 18, 2023.

According to the complaint, Dina Nath not only forged party membership slips but also misappropriated the funds collected in the name of the party, failing to deposit them with the official headquarters.

The applicant stated that repeated representations to the SHO and later to the senior superintendent of police, Udhampur, yielded no action, compelling him to approach the court.

After analysing the application and the police inquiry report, the court observed that the allegations disclosed clear elements of forgery and cheating and emphasised that justice required independent judicial direction rather than reliance solely on the police report.

Consequently, the court ordered the SHO, Udhampur, to register an FIR and begin a thorough investigation without delay.

Harsh Dev Singh, however, refused to comment on the issue.