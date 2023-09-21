Prepare plan for IMT upgrade: Kaushal to Manesar MC chief

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Wednesday directed Manesar municipal corporation commissioner to prepare a comprehensive action plan for improvement of essential amenities, including roads, street lighting, waste management and traffic system in the Industrial Model Town (IMT), Manesar.

Kaushal emphasised the need to extend green belt development to the internal roads of IMT sectors. (iSTock)

The municipal commissioner was asked to incorporate suggestions provided by the residents and IMT Manesar Association in the plan.

Kaushal held a meeting with a delegation from IMT Manesar Association to deliberate on ways to augment facilities in the area.

Kaushal emphasised the need to extend green belt development to the internal roads of IMT sectors. The CS asked industrialists to collaborate with the municipal corporation to maintain the green belt in front of their respective plots. The name of the institution responsible for maintaining a particular green belt should be prominently displayed, he said.