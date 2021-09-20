Prepare to tackle third Covid wave, Chandigarh directs private hospitals

The Chandigarh health department on Sunday directed city’s private hospitals to be prepared for a third Covid wave by ensuring adequate supply of oxygen, medicines and manpower.

“All private hospitals are advised to install a PSA oxygen plant, and it is mandatory for those with 50 or more beds. A meeting was held on September 10, where all available information about the technology was shared with them. The matter has also been discussed with the UT chief architect and the hospitals have been permitted to install the plant on rooftops,” said UT health secretary Yashpal Garg.

“Each private hospital should have sufficient oxygen cylinders, which is at least three times the daily requirement,” he added.

“Oxygen supply pipelines and other equipment need to be tested immediately, and repaired if needed, to ensure there is no leakage. The staff should be trained to use oxygen optimally. Equipment like flow meters and other consumables should be available in sufficient quantity in case of an emergency. An oxygen audit team may be formed to check leakages and other discrepancies in oxygen flow systems and proper record must be kept of oxygen supplies and their utilisation,” said Garg.

“As a backup plan and to reduce dependency on oxygen cylinders, there need to be an equal number of oxygen concentrators (10 litre capacity) as there are beds,” he added.

“Since oxygen is highly combustible, an adequate number of fire-extinguishers and fire-hydrants should also be available. All private hospitals need to get a fire audit conducted within the next 15 days,” said the health secretary. There should be buffer stock of all critical medicines and a suggestive list may be obtained from the director of health services. “To meet the additional requirement of qualified manpower, tie-ups should be in place with a manpower supply agency,” directed Garg.