Prescription drugs worth 6,000 stolen from Panchkula civil hospital

Medicines worth ₹6,000 were stolen from the pharmacy room at the Panchkula civil hospital in Sector 6. A substantial amount of prescription medication, including 530 tablets of Alprax 0.5 mg, 420 tablets of Clonazepam 1 mg and 1,200 tablets of Tramadol 100 mg, were stolen. (HT)

The theft came to light on Tuesday morning when the staff found the room’s glass shattered and the door slightly open. Upon further inspection, it was revealed that a substantial amount of prescription medication, including 530 tablets of Alprax 0.5 mg, 420 tablets of Clonazepam 1 mg and 1,200 tablets of Tramadol 100 mg, were stolen.

The medicine is commonly used in the treatment of drug addiction and psychiatric disorders.

A senior doctor at the hospital confirmed the nature of the stolen drugs, emphasizing the risks associated with their potential diversion. The hospital administration notified the local police and provided a comprehensive list of the missing pharmaceuticals.

The hospital is currently scrutinizing CCTV footage in an effort to identify the perpetrators. Additionally, security personnel who were on duty are expected to be questioned as part of the ongoing investigation. Sources within the hospital indicate that a team of five to six security guards typically oversees the premises during the night.

Police has also registered an FIR under sections 305 and 331 (4) on the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita on the complaint of pharmacist Nitin Rana.