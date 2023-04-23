Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / President Droupadi Murmu to attend NDRI convocation on Monday

President Droupadi Murmu to attend NDRI convocation on Monday

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Apr 23, 2023 11:03 PM IST

An official spokesperson said that Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya and chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will also participate in the convocation ceremony of the National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), Karnal. President Droupadi Murmu will grace the convocation ceremony

President Droupadi Murmu will grace the 19th convocation ceremony of the National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), Karnal, as the chief guest on April 24 and confer degrees to the students.

President Droupadi Murmu will grace the 19th convocation ceremony of the National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), Karnal, as the chief guest on April 24 and confer degrees to the students. Haryana director general of police PK Aggarwal on Sunday visited Karnal to review the security arrangements. (HT Photo)
President Droupadi Murmu will grace the 19th convocation ceremony of the National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), Karnal, as the chief guest on April 24 and confer degrees to the students. Haryana director general of police PK Aggarwal on Sunday visited Karnal to review the security arrangements. (HT Photo)

An official spokesperson said that Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya and chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will also participate in the convocation ceremony.

Union agriculture and farmers welfare minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union minister of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying Parshottam Rupala, and Union minister of state for agriculture and farmers welfare Kailash Choudhary will attend this programme.

Haryana director general of police PK Aggarwal on Sunday visited Karnal to review the security arrangements. In an interaction with mediapersons, he said that the police and the administration are fully prepared for the programme and adequate security arrangements have also been made.

In a response to a question on radical preacher Amritpal Singh, the DGP said the Haryana Police was fully alert and was in constant touch with the Punjab Police.

He has urged people to maintain peace and not get misled by anyone and if the information is received about any suspicious object or person, then immediately inform the police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 23, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out