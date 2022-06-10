President Kovind on two-day visit to Himachal from Friday

President Ram Nath Kovind will be on a two-day visit to Himachal Pradesh on Friday. He will reach Dharamshala at 3 pm and address the 5th annual convocation of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP), Dharamshala.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and chief minister Jai Ram Thakur will also be present on the occasion.

The CUHP convocation is being organised after a gap of three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The last convocation was held in 2019.

This year students of three batches from 2017 to 2019 will be awarded degrees and gold medals at the convocation.

Since, the CUHP doesn’t have its own campus, the ceremony will be held in the auditorium of Government College, Dharamshala. As per the schedule, the President will remain at the venue for an hour from 5 pm to 6 pm and at night will halt at the Dharamshala Circuit House.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the President’s visit to Dharamshala.

The President is scheduled to visit Lahaul-Spiti, Atal Tunnel, Rohtang and Manali on Saturday.

He will reach the Sissu helipad in Lahaul-Spiti in a helicopter from Dharamshala. He would enter the Atal Tunnel through its north portal and then reach the south portal where he would be briefed about the tunnel by the BRO officials.

From the south portal, the President is expected to return to Sissu and then fly to the Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE) in Manali. After lunch, he will be headed to Bhunter Airport to take a return flight to National Capital, New Delhi.

The Atal Tunnel, Rohtang, will remain shut for tourist and local vehicles during President’s visit.

Lahaul-Spiti deputy commissioner Neeraj Kumar said that activities like paragliding drone flying and hot-air ballooning will also remain suspended on Saturday due to security reasons and to prevent any obstruction to the President’s visit.

The deputy commissioner has issued an order under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to this effect.