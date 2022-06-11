Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
President Kovind visits Atal Tunnel in Himachal

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and chief minister Jai Ram Thakur accompanied him to the engineering marvel, which connects Manali with landlocked hinterland Lahaul and Spiti
President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind with their daughter Swati Kovind being welcomed by Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on their arrival, as governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar looks on, at Sissu, in Lahaul and Spiti on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Published on Jun 11, 2022 10:16 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday visited the Atal Tunnel Rohtang. He had arrived in Himachal on a two-day visit on Friday.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and chief minister Jai Ram Thakur accompanied him to the engineering marvel, which connects Manali with landlocked hinterland Lahaul and Spiti.

President’s wife Savita Kovind and his daughter were also accompanying him.

On the south portal of Atal Tunnel, chief engineer of Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Project Yojak, Jitendra Prasad apprised the President of the construction of the tunnel and other important tunnels to be built on Manali-Leh road in future.

The traffic movement in the Rohtang tunnel remained suspended for more than six hours due to the security reasons.

