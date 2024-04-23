Previous BJP government ignored Himachal’s farmers: Congress

The state industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan on Monday accused the previous Bharatiya Janata Party regime of marginalising the farmers. Congress leader and Himachal industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan. (HT File)

“BJP government overlooked the welfare of farmers during its regime. They had to take to roads to protest against the government,” he said.

“For the state’s cattle rearers and shepherds, the Congress government substantially raised the minimum support price of the buffalo and cow’s milk in Himachal. Increase in MSP was aimed at improving the income of the farmers,” said Chauhan in a statement issued on Monday.

He said the state government have made a historic increase in the MSP of cow milk from ₹32 to ₹45 per litre and the support price of buffalo milk has been increased from ₹47 to ₹55 per litre.

“The ‘state of the art’ milk processing plant will be set up at Dagwar in Kangra district at a cost of about ₹226 crore, which will ensure maximum utilisation of milk by the cattle rearers by producing various types of milk products,” he said adding that dream of self-reliant Himachal can be achieved by strengthening the rural economy.

He said that chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has set a target of connecting about 36,000 farmers with natural farming under the Rajiv Gandhi Natural Farming Start-up Scheme. The government has decided to buy wheat produced from natural farming at the MSP of ₹40 and maize at ₹30 per kg, which is the highest support price given on wheat and maize in the entire country, he added.

Chauhan said that to provide benefits to the gardeners, the support price of apple, mango and lemon has been increased from ₹10.50 to ₹12 per kilogram.

“Apple of Himachal Pradesh were sold based on kilos, due to which they benefited. The state government has decided to implement a Universal Carton in Himachal Pradesh from the next season,” he added.