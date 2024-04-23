 Previous BJP government ignored Himachal’s farmers: Congress - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Previous BJP government ignored Himachal’s farmers: Congress

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Apr 23, 2024 09:10 AM IST

“BJP government overlooked the welfare of farmers during its regime. They had to take to roads to protest against the government,” Congress leader and Himachal industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said

The state industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan on Monday accused the previous Bharatiya Janata Party regime of marginalising the farmers.

Congress leader and Himachal industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan. (HT File)
Congress leader and Himachal industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan. (HT File)

“BJP government overlooked the welfare of farmers during its regime. They had to take to roads to protest against the government,” he said.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“For the state’s cattle rearers and shepherds, the Congress government substantially raised the minimum support price of the buffalo and cow’s milk in Himachal. Increase in MSP was aimed at improving the income of the farmers,” said Chauhan in a statement issued on Monday.

He said the state government have made a historic increase in the MSP of cow milk from 32 to 45 per litre and the support price of buffalo milk has been increased from 47 to 55 per litre.

“The ‘state of the art’ milk processing plant will be set up at Dagwar in Kangra district at a cost of about 226 crore, which will ensure maximum utilisation of milk by the cattle rearers by producing various types of milk products,” he said adding that dream of self-reliant Himachal can be achieved by strengthening the rural economy.

He said that chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has set a target of connecting about 36,000 farmers with natural farming under the Rajiv Gandhi Natural Farming Start-up Scheme. The government has decided to buy wheat produced from natural farming at the MSP of 40 and maize at 30 per kg, which is the highest support price given on wheat and maize in the entire country, he added.

Chauhan said that to provide benefits to the gardeners, the support price of apple, mango and lemon has been increased from 10.50 to 12 per kilogram.

“Apple of Himachal Pradesh were sold based on kilos, due to which they benefited. The state government has decided to implement a Universal Carton in Himachal Pradesh from the next season,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Previous BJP government ignored Himachal’s farmers: Congress
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On