Previous govts ignored women: Bansuri Swaraj

Claiming that women of Haryana are determined to ensure BJP's third consecutive victory in the state assembly polls, Bansuri Swaraj, BJP MP from New Delhi constituency, on Thursday said the women have played a key role in building the "double engine" government in Haryana. The state goes to polls on October 1.

Addressing a district-level conference of women here, MP Swaraj said claimed that the BJP-led government has introduced several schemes since 2014 aimed at advancing women’s rights and opportunities. She said the previous governments neglected women’s development.

“Today, women are excelling in every field due to the initiatives of the Modi government. The BJP has changed the condition and direction of women in this country. The people of Haryana are pleased with the progress under the current administration,” she added.

Lashing out at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Bansuri said Banerjee had failed to protect the women in her state. Referring to the rape-murder of a woman doctor in a Kolkata hospital, she said Banerjee’s government attempted to downplay the crime by framing it as a suicide.