Prez Droupadi Murmu inaugurates Surajkund mela in Faridabad

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the 37th Surajkund International Crafts Fair-2024 in Haryana’s Faridabad district on Friday. President Droupadi Murmu inaugurates the 37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Surajkund on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya and chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar also attended the event that is known for cultural exchange and participation of artists and craftsmen from within the country and abroad.

Following the inauguration, the President commended all teams involved for the successful organisation of this fair.

While referring to the Republic of Tanzania, which is a partner country of this year’s fair, the President highlighted the significance of cultural exchanges.

She said visitors to the fair will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the vibrant and colourful arts and crafts of Tanzania, including woodcarving, pottery and weaving.

Murmu also highlighted the rich art and tradition of Gujarat, the partner state of this year’s fair and appreciated the craftsmen who have diligently preserved the artistic heritage of the country, emphasising that their dedication deserves commendation.

During the inauguration, the President visited Haryana’s Apna Ghar Pavilion. She also interacted with artisans while exploring the stalls representing Gujarat, the fair’s theme state.

The spokesperson said last year approximately 14 lakh tourists from India and abroad visited the fair and that the 37th edition promises even greater diversity and cultural exchange, with participation expected from artists and craftsmen representing about 50 countries.

Speaking on this occasion, the Haryana CM touched upon the historical significance of Surajkund, constructed by King Surajpal of the Tomar dynasty, situated at the foothills of the Aravalli range.

Khattar extended a warm welcome to the artisans and craftsmen from the partner country, the United Republic of Tanzania, and said the arts and crafts of the East African country will definitely be the centre of attraction in this fair. In addition, he highlighted Gujarat as the partner state for this year’s fair, further enhancing the diversity and vibrancy of the event.

Haryana tourism minister Kanwar Pal, Union minister of state for heavy industries Krishan Pal, Haryana transport minister Moolchand Sharma, chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, director general of police (DGP) Shatrujit Kapur and other MPs and MLAs were present on the occasion.