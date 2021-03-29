Principal, 2 teachers booked for thrashing Class-10 student in Panipat

Two teachers and the principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Goela Khurd village, Panipat, have been booked for allegedly thrashing a Class-10 student.

The accused are principal Bhola Ram, Hindi teacher Tejbir and Sanskrit teacher Bijender. The incident took place on February 26. A complaint was registered with the district child welfare committee (CWC), which filed a police complaint on March 15 and an FIR was registered on March 26.

Police officials say the accused have refuted the allegations. The teachers told the CWC that they had neither tortured nor beaten up the 17-year-old. They said the complainant had on February 10 kept a gift in the bag of a Class-9 student. When the girl complained, the teachers asked him for a clarification, but he ran away from school and did not turn up till February 26. The teachers also brought the matter to his father’s notice. On February 26, when the student returned to school, he alleged that he had been beaten up by the teachers.

The boy’s medical examination has been conducted and his statement was recorded before the CWC, following which the teachers have been booked under Sections 294 (obscene acts or words in public), 323 ( voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 ( criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The CWC has directed the school in-charge to support the child during his final examinations. Bapoli police station in-charge Hari Narayan said an FIR has been registered but no arrests have been made so far.