Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar arrives at the Haryana assemble with budgetary proposals for the year 2021-22, in Chandigarh on Friday. (KESHAV SINGH/HT)
Private job quota law found no mention in Khattar’s budget speech

Though officials said the private sector job quota law does not warrant a financial liability and it was not necessary to incorporate it in the budget speech, political observers are sensing a political meaning in the omission.
By Hitender Rao, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:21 AM IST

The BJP-JJP government’s recently enacted law providing for 75% of the new employment to local candidates in private sector jobs in Haryana did not find a mention in the budget speech of chief minister ML Khattar on Friday.

Though officials said the private sector job quota law does not warrant a financial liability and it was not necessary to incorporate it in the budget speech, political observers are sensing a political meaning in the omission.

“The RSS functionaries are hostile to this law. Even the BJP knows that it is a stillborn legislation which will be challenged and struck down by the courts. It seems the BJP-led state government is trying to keep it a low-profile matter,’’ said a political analyst. The quota law though was mentioned in the Governor’s address on March 5.

“The budget speech is not only about finances but also the policy and vision of the state. The omission is striking,” said an official.

It is well known that the BJP top brass, including chief minister ML Khattar, was not keen on enacting the private sector job quota law, a move piloted by Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), BJP’s alliance partner in the state.

Khattar during a briefing on February 7 last year had sounded non-committal on the prospect of enacting a law to provide 75% reservation in private sector jobs to Haryana youth. The draft Bill was also deliberated many times by the cabinet and vetted by the Law Secretary who had raised objections regarding the constitutional validity of the proposed law. The clause providing for preference in jobs to the local candidates domiciled in Haryana, legal experts said, was in contravention of Article 14 of the Constitution pertaining to equality before the law and Article 19 (1)(g) which provides for protection of certain rights to practice any profession, or to carry on any occupation, trade or business.

In fact, two BJP central ministers in separate response to Parliament questions on private sector reservation had replied in the negative. In reply to a query on whether the government proposes to formulate any scheme to implement reservation in appointment in private companies, the then Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, CR Chaudhary had told the Lok Sabha in March 2018 that a coordination committee for affirmative action for scheduled castes and tribes in the private sector was set up in 2016 by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP). In accordance with the decisions of the committee, apex industry associations - Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), prepared a voluntary code of conduct (VCC) for member companies centered around education, employability, entrepreneurship and employment to achieve inclusion.

Former Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment, Vijay Sampla had in response to an un-starred question on whether the government intends to provide reservation in jobs to persons belonging to the SC/ST category in the private sector had told the Rajya Sabha in May 2016 that there is no such proposal.

The governor also sat on the quota Bill for close to four months before assenting to it. A near similar ordinance approved by the cabinet in July last was however reserved by the governor for the consideration of the President. Though the ordinance was withdrawn by the cabinet in October last, the Union Labour and Employment Ministry which examined the ordinance had advised the state government against enacting such a law.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar arrives with budgetary proposals for the 2021-22 fiscal year, at the state assembly in Chandigarh on Friday. (KESHAV SINGH/HT)
A group of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) legislators from Punjab on Wednesday had heckled Khattar on the Vidhan Sabha premises, demanding that the state government should pass a resolution against the three agricultural laws. (HT FILE)
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar arrives at the Haryana assemble with budgetary proposals for the year 2021-22, in Chandigarh on Friday. (KESHAV SINGH/HT)
The proposed outlay of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18,410 crore for education includes <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9,014 crore for elementary education, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,899 for secondary education, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,793 crore for higher education and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>705 crore for technical education. (HT FILE)
Developing additional 1,090 hectares of saline-affected area, 5,000 hectares of fresh water area in the next four years, setting up a centre of excellence at Garwa village in Bhiwani to develop saline-affected areas for shrimp culture, establishing 10 small fish feed mill plant units and a goat breeding centre at Loharu in Bhiwani are among the slew of schemes announced to improve the income of the farmers. (Representational image) (HT FILE)
(Representative Photo/HT)
Sector 17 in the past few years has lagged behind due to new shopping malls coming up within the city and its vicinity. (HT File Photo)
Chandigarh MC plans to discontinue afternoon water supply
NAFED will also install a high-tech laboratory for certification of horticulture produce as per international standards, virus-indexing laboratories, and will arrange for imports of specified qualities and species from identified countries. (HT File)
Chandigarh records 135 cases, highest since November surge
Police inspector arrested in Chandigarh house grab case
Senior BJP leader Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo was addressing a webinar held by the Centre for Peace & Progress, New Delhi on the topic ‘Improving Indo-Pak Relations.’ (HT File)
Governor Bandaru Dattatreya being administered the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla, on Friday. (HT Photo)
The state government conducted 36,412 Covid-19 tests and collected 19,644 samples on Friday.(HT Photo)
The night curfew will remain effective from 11pm to 5am till further orders. (HT File Photo)
