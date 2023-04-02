PSEB Class 10 exams: Ludhiana school director, owner booked for cheating

A director and owner of a private school in Jagraon have been booked for cheating after 26 Class 10 students missed their final exams as they were denied entry in the examination centre for possessing handwritten slips with fake roll numbers issued by the school instead of entry cards.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Sadar police of Jagraon filed a case against Paramjit Kaur, director of Sri Guru Hargobind Public School in Kaunke Kalan village, and Navdeep Singh, who is the owner and president of management committee of the school. The duo was allegedly not joining police investigation in the case.

A case under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC has been lodged against the accused at Sadar Police station of Jagraon. A hunt is on for their arrest.

The case was filed on Saturday after students and their parents staged a protest at Jagraon-Moga Highway and blocked the road.

Tamanapreet Kaur of Kaunke Khurd village, a Class 10 student of the school, had filed a complaint with police in this regard. The police have also added complaints of other students of the class.

The students, in their complaint, said that the school had taken ₹1,200 per month from each student as monthly fee. Apart from it, the school had taken ₹1,600 from each student as board examination fee, but did not issue them entry cards.

On the day of their first examination on March 24, the school issued handwritten slips, which were not accepted by the examination centre staff and the students were denied entry in the examination hall.

The police had initiated a probe in the matter after the students and their parents filed a complaint to senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana Rural) Navneet Singh Bains.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Hardeep Singh Cheema, who was investigating the matter, said that neither the accused has been able to provide any document, nor has he appeared before the police despite repeated summons.

He said that the school authorities kept the students and their parents in the dark as the school does not have any registration with the Punjab School Education board. The students were provided with fake roll numbers written on a slip.