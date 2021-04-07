Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Private schools tracking our social media accounts, allege parents
chandigarh news

Private schools tracking our social media accounts, allege parents

The All Parents’ Associations, Jalandhar, on Tuesday accused some schools of tracking their social media accounts and raising questions over their private trips after they expressed inability to deposit fees of their children
By HT Correspondent, Jalandhar
UPDATED ON APR 07, 2021 01:38 AM IST
A file photo of parents staging a protest over fee hike in Punjab.

The All Parents’ Associations, Jalandhar, on Tuesday accused some schools of tracking their social media accounts and raising questions over their private trips after they expressed inability to deposit fees of their children.

In a press conference, the parents said private schools were withholding the results of the students whose fees were not deposited. They accused the schools of not following the directions of the Supreme Court on the fee issue.

Association president Raju Ambedkar said the result of his two children was withheld by a private school over pending dues. “When I expressed my inability to pay various funds, the school administration told me that I had money for private trips to Rajasthan but not for paying fee. Later, the management told me that they had seen pictures of my trip on social media,” he said.

Chetan Sharma, another parent, said, “When we questioned a private school for charging different funds, a superintendent told me that we didn’t have money to pay fees of our child even my wife wore expensive jewellery.”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Punjab logs 62 deaths, 2,924 Covid new cases

Pandemic effect: Hola Mohalla donations at Anandpur Sahib gurdwaras dip this year again

Punjab sets up 3,700 mandis for procuring wheat amid Covid surge

In SAD’s Ludhiana publicity blitz, Sr Badal is conspicuously missing

They requested district administration to intervene in the matter and ensure the implementation of the Supreme Court directions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Assembly Election 2021 LIVE
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
BSEB 10th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP