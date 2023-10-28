Private secretary of PSIEC managing director suspended for graft

Punjab State Industrial Export Corporation (PSIEC) managing director Baldeep Kaur has suspended her private secretary, Manohar Dabral, following allegations that he demanded money from PSIEC deputy general manager (estate) Ankur Goyal in the name of a senior IAS officer. Allegedly demanded money from PSIEC deputy general manager (estate) Ankur Goyal in the name of a senior IAS officer.

Confirming the suspension, Kaur, who also holds the position of special secretary for personnel and vigilance in Punjab, said: “Following the suspension, we have initiated an inquiry. Action will be taken based on the findings of the report. His headquarters will be relocated to the raw material depot in Ludhiana.”

In a written statement to the MD, Goyal alleged that Dabral demanded money claiming it was intended for a senior IAS officer. It was also reported that Dabral asked for monthly payments. “I have submitted a written statement to the MD and will not comment further,” said Goyal.

When contacted, Dabral said: “I am unaware of the suspension and allegations as I am currently on leave.”

PSIEC, a state government undertaking, is dedicated to the comprehensive development and promotion of industries in Punjab by establishing industrial focal points across the state.

