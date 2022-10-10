Priyanka Gandhi to sound Congress’ poll bugle in Himachal on October 14

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is all set to blow poll bugle on October 14 in Himachal Pradesh, where she will address a rally in Solan, party’s state chief Pratibha Singh said on Monday.

Priyanka had reached Shimla four days ago, while Congress’ interim president Sonia Gandhi arrived in the state capital on Monday noon.

Pratibha has directed all executive members, MLAs, former legislators, district and block presidents and party’s office-bearers to remain present in this public meeting.

Congress’ general secretary (organisation) Rajneesh Kimta also issued a circular to all office-bearers of the party in this regard. “The Congress directs all members of the Youth Congress, NSUI, INTUC and members of the executive committee, besides all office-bearers to attend the meeting at Solan’s Thodo Maidan on October 14,” the circular said.

It’s likely that the party would issue the list of its candidates after the rally. The Congress screening committee has met twice to shortlist the names.

Pratibha hits out at Jai Ram govt

Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh slammed chief minister Jai Ram Thakur for his “big” announcements, which she said were made without any budgetary provision in the state.

“The debt burden on the state is more than ₹70,000 crore, but the chief minister is misusing the funds for BJP rallies,” she said in a statement issued here on Monday.

“Everyone is aware of the economic condition of the state. The debt is compounding, while the state is not getting a single-rupee relief from the Centre,” she added.

Pratibha has sought a white paper on the fiscal health of the state. “The government should clarify from where the money will come for these announcements,” she said.

The Mandi MP claimed that chief minister Jai Ram was trying to mislead the people of Himachal.

“The BJP government has neither protected the interests of the employees nor has made any concrete policy for the farmers and orchardists. Common people are fed up with the rising inflation and unemployment, but the BJP never talks on these issues,” she added.

Pratibha said the countdown for the BJP government in Himachal has begun. “After two months, the Congress is going to form its government in the state. After coming to power, the Congress will remove the discrepancy in salaries and implement the old pension scheme in the state within 10 days. The Congress will also work for the upliftment of women and provide employment to the jobless youths in Himachal Pradesh,” she said.