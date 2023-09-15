Priyanka writes to PM to declare the Himachal floods as national disaster

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has urged him to declare the recent floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh as a national disaster. The disaster that wreaked havoc in the picturesque state has caused unprecendeted loss of life and property. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (HT File)

The Congress leader began the letter by highlighting resilience and hardworking nature of the people of the state. She recently visited the disaster-hit areas of Shimla, Kullu, Manali and Mandi and interacted with the families.

So far, 428 people have lost their lives since the onset of monsoon on June 24 this year in rain-related incidents and road accidents. More than 16,000 animals and birds have perished and over 13,000 houses and buildings have been partially or fully damaged. Roads across the state also remained blocked, causing difficulties for the transporation of apple produce.

In the letter, Vadra expressed concern about an additional economic blow that could affect state’s apple farmers and orchardists. She pointed out that the reduction in import duty on foreign apples by the Union government could have detrimental consequences for the state’s agriculture sector. She emphasised the importance of supporting farmers during these challenging times.

She called for financial assistance to be extended to the victims and the state to facilitate relief efforts and expedite the process of rebuilding.

She expressed her hope that the PM would take immediate and sensitive action to help the state recover from this devastating disaster.

