Probe into Amritsar hospital deaths delayed as panel yet to record statements of victims’ kin

The management of Neelkanth Hospital had blamed the district administration for the incident, saying they had intimated officials about shortage of oxygen
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 01:46 AM IST
The inquiry panel looking into the deaths of six patients, four of them suffering from Covid-19, due to shortage of medical oxygen at a private hospital in Amritsar on April 24 is yet to conclude its probe despite a 48-hour deadline as it is yet to record to the statements of the victims’ families.

The committee comprising deputy director (local bodies) Rajat Oberoi and Amritsar civil surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh has been saying that some of the families have not turned up to record their statements.

Three of the victims were from Amritsar, two from Gurdaspur and one was from Tarn Taran district.

“We had called their families to record their statement but only three families reported to us. We have given last opportunity to the rest of the families to come on Tuesday, or we will conclude our findings without their statements,” said Rajat Oberoi.

The management of Neelkanth Hospital had blamed the district administration for the incident, saying they had intimated the officials about the shortage of oxygen a day before the incident. Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh had directed the Amritsar deputy commissioner to constitute the inquiry panel.

The civil surgeon had claimed that the hospital was authorised to admit only level-2 Covid-19 patients but it allowed even critical level-3 patients without informing the health department. Also, the hospital didn’t have any senior doctor on night duty in the intensive care unit (ICU), he added.

