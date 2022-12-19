Probing corruption, Punjab VB at door of ex-CM Capt Amarinder’s adviser BIS Chahal

A Punjab Vigilance Bureau team probing corruption charges against former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s aide Bharat Inder Singh Chahal landed up at his Alcazar Marriage Palace on Patiala-Sirhind Road on Monday to ascertain the value the property.

The anti-corruption agency has opened a formal inquiry against Chahal in a disproportionate assets case. “A request has also been sent to the immigration authorities to issue a look out circular (LOC) against Chahal so that he can’t flee. His phone has switched off and he is not traceable for 10 days”, said a senior VB official, requesting anonymity.

He said the team is ascertaining the value of the property as Chahal had amassed property through unfair means while he was adviser to the then chief minister. Chahal was adviser with cabinet rank from 2017-21 when Captain Amarinder Singh was the Punjab chief minister. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party along with Captain Amarinder this July.

About a fortnight ago, Patiala police had reached Chahal’s house in Patiala but he was not at home. He has since been incommunicado and efforts to contact him proved futile.

Summons have been issued to him to appear before the investigation team.

In 2007, Chahal was booked for corruption during the Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP rule and faced a probe by the Vigilance Bureau.

In 2016, he was acquitted in the case as all 77 government witnesses turned hostile.

Later, this became a poll issue and set the narrative that the Badals and Captain had struck a compromise.

