Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Process to fill 4,161 posts in school education department in progress: Harjot Singh Bains

Process to fill 4,161 posts in school education department in progress: Harjot Singh Bains

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 21, 2022 03:54 AM IST

Punjab government has initiated process to fill 4,161 posts in school education department. School education minister Harjot Singh Bains said the recruitment is being conducted against advertisement to fill 4,161 posts

School education minister Harjot Singh Bains said this recruitment process is being conducted against the advertisement to fill 4,161 posts. (HT File Photo)
School education minister Harjot Singh Bains said this recruitment process is being conducted against the advertisement to fill 4,161 posts. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab government has initiated the process to fill 4,161 posts in the school education department. Disclosing this here, school education minister Harjot Singh Bains said the examination to recruit social studies and Punjabi teachers are being conducted at 83 examination centres located in Chandigarh and Mohali on August 21.

Exam for social science subject will be conducted at 48 centres in the morning, while the exam for Punjabi subject will be conducted at 35 centres in the afternoon, he added.

Bains said 23,858 candidates will appear for 633 posts of social studies and 15,914 candidates for 534 posts of Punjabi teachers.

He said this recruitment process is being conducted against the advertisement to fill 4,161 posts. He said that the next exam will be held on August 28, 2022, for mathematics and Hindi subjects, besides on September 4 for physical education and English and on September 11 for science and music.

He said jammers have been installed at all the examination centres and a ban has been imposed on carrying mobile phones and other electronic devices/gadgets at the examination centres.

He said that the entire process related to the examination will be videographed and the biometric method will also be used. About the reasons for holding the recruitment examination in Chandigarh and Mohali, the minister said, “We have decided to conduct the examination at Chandigarh and Mohali for real-time monitoring and tackling any technical problem quickly.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The railway bridge on the Chakki river collapses after one of its three pillars got damaged due to a flash flood triggered by heavy rainfall, in Kangra on Saturday. (ANI)

    Colonial-era railway bridge on Chakki river collapses amid heavy rainfall

    A nearly century-old colonial-era railway bridge on the Chakki river connecting Pathankot in Punjab with Kangra in Himachal Pradesh collapsed on Saturday due to heavy rainfall in the area A nearly century-old colonial-era railway bridge on the Chakki river connecting Pathankot in Punjab with Kangra in Himachal Pradesh collapsed on Saturday due to heavy rainfall in the area. It collapsed weeks after it was declared unsafe by the railway authorities.

  • The Punjab and Haryana high court had ordered that “the prosecution, in turn, shall submit a report of further investigation to the trial court at the earliest. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Behbal Kalan firing: Proceeding not to move forward until SIT files charge sheet in Kotkapura case, says Faridkot court

    The Faridkot district and sessions court said that the proceedings in the Behbal Kalan firing case will not move further in the trial court until the charge sheet in the Kotkapura firing case is filed by the special investigation team. The matter was adjourned to October 15. On August 4, the SIT submitted a sealed status report into the investigation of the Kotkapura firing incident.

  • Former MLA Iqbal Singh Jhundan addressing a function organised to mark the 37th death anniversary of former SAD chief Sant Harchand Singh Longowal. (HT Photo)

    Jhundan panel head seeks ‘accepted faces’ in SAD leadership

    Amid the rise in rebel voices in the Shiromani Akali Dal, former MLA Iqbal Singh Jhundan, who led a 13-member committee to suggest a course correction after the party faced a crushing defeat in the assembly polls, has sought to bring 'accepted faces' in the party leadership. He was addressing a function organised to mark the 37th death anniversary of former SAD chief Sant Harchand Singh Longowal.

  • The three teachers have been directed to submit their responses to the university within seven days. The decision to issue the notices was taken at a syndicate meeting (HT File)

    Show-cause notice to 3: PU officials say rescinded permission well before USA tour

    A day after Panjab University Teacher's Association wrote to the vice-chancellor over the show-cause notice issued to three faculty members, the varsity officials clarified that sanctions had not been rescinded at the last minute as the teachers were claiming, but well before they left for their USA. The show-cause notices were issued to Sanjeev Gautam, Navdeep Goyal and Harish Kumar. The decision to issue the notices was taken at a syndicate meeting.

  • The accused, Narender alias Nina alias Raju, a resident of Patiala was arrested from Alwar district of Rajasthan by a team led by inspector Deepender Singh. He was handed over to the Baldev Nagar police station for further probe (HT PHOTO )

    Ambala | Murder accused lands in police net after 16 years

    A murder accused and proclaimed offender carrying a ₹10,000 reward of on his head was arrested by the Ambala unit of the Special Task Force on Saturday. He had been absconding since 2006. The accused, Narender alias Nina alias Raju, a resident of Patiala was arrested from Alwar district of Rajasthan by a team led by inspector Deepender Singh. He was handed over to the Baldev Nagar police station for further probe, the STF said.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out