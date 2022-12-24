Proclaimed offender among 21 arrested under Operation Eagle: Punjab Police

Twenty-one persons, including a proclaimed offender, were arrested by the Punjab Police under their ‘Operation Eagle’ conducted at vulnerable locations, including railway stations and bus stands, to search and round-up suspicious people for verification, officials said on Saturday.

The operation was carried out in all 28 police districts of the state on the directions of Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

Additional DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla said 22 first information reports (FIRs) were registered under the operation against anti-social elements.

He said the police have also recovered ₹6 lakh, one weapon, 277.45 gram heroin, 4,880 intoxicants tablets, 41 liquor bottles, 2.75kg opium and 77.5kg poppy husk during the special statewide drive.

The ADGP said different teams under the supervision of SP-rank officers conducted checking at 110 railways stations, 153 bus stands, while over 500 checkpoints involving more than 5,000 cops were set up under the supervision of deputy superintendents of police in the state.

Shukla said 14,366 suspects were examined besides inspections of 13,021 two-wheelers and 8,929 four-wheelers. Challans were issued to 1,671 violators, while 181 vehicles were impounded, he added.