Proclaimed offender’s property attached by Police in Poonch, JK

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Apr 11, 2025 09:18 AM IST

Bashir was involved in FIR No. 70/2000 registered at Police Station Poonch under Sections 2/3 of the Egress and Internal Movement (Control) Ordinance (E&IMCO); accused absconded to Pakistan/PoJK and was subsequently declared a proclaimed offender by the court, say police

Police on Thursday attached immovable property measuring 6 kanal belonging to a proclaimed offender (PO) from Poonch district who is currently hiding in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), officials said.

Despite repeated efforts to apprehend him, Bashir continued to evade arrest, leading the court to issue orders for attachment of his property. (ANI File Photo)
The accused has been identified as Mohammad Bashir, a resident of Bagyal Dara in Haveli tehsil of Poonch.

A police officer said the action was taken under the provisions of Section 88 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), following directions from the court.

Bashir was involved in FIR No. 70/2000 registered at Police Station Poonch under Sections 2/3 of the Egress and Internal Movement (Control) Ordinance (E&IMCO).

“He absconded to Pakistan/PoJK and was subsequently declared a proclaimed offender by the court,” the officer added.

Despite repeated efforts to apprehend him, Bashir continued to evade arrest, leading the court to issue orders for attachment of his property.

Following the court’s directive, Poonch police, in coordination with the revenue authorities, executed the attachment of his immovable property.

Efforts to trace and apprehend Mohammad Bashir are ongoing, police said.

