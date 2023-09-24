Procurement of bajra starts in Haryana

After the farmers of the state demanded early procurement of bajra as the prices of the Kharif crop in the open market were hovering around ₹1,800 to ₹1,900 per quintal, the Haryana government started the procurement process in 35 mandis of four districts on Saturday, just eight days ahead of the scheduled period of October 1.

Bhiwani grain market supervisor Yogesh Sharma said nearly 700 quintals of Bajra were procured in Bhiwani on the first day. (HT File)

The farmers in less numbers reached mandis amid drizzling in some places and the Haryana state cooperative supply and marketing federation (HAFED) officials have made all arrangements for farmers.

The procurement was kicked off in 35 mandis in Rewari, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Kanina in Mahendergarh and the Kosli area in Rewari.

“ We have provided facilities like generators, lights, drinking water, sanitation and tarpaulin to farmers so that their crops can be saved from wetting due to rainfall,” he added.

A government spokesperson said fair average quality (FAQ) millet will be purchased at the prevailing market rate from those farmers of the state who are registered and verified on the Meri Fasal-Mera Byora portal.

The spokesperson said the difference between the prevailing mandi rate and the minimum support price (MSP) will be paid to the farmers under the Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana of the state government.

The minimum support price of the bajra is ₹2,200 per quintal and ₹300 per quintal is being given under Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana.

The spokesman said the payment of the crop purchase amount will be given directly into the bank accounts of the farmers within 72 hours.

