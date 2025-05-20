Prof Jagdeep Singh is Punjabi University’s VC

The Punjab governor on Monday appointed Prof Jagdeep Singh as the regular vice-chancellor (VC) of Punjabi University, Patiala, a post that remained vacant for nearly a year. The position fell vacant after Prof Arvind completed his three-year tenure before retiring in April last year. Following his retirement, the state government had appointed IAS officer KK Yadav as the officiating VC. His term also ended after five months. Prof Jagdeep Singh

In February this year, the additional charge of VC was given to Prof Karamjeet Singh, who has already been serving as the VC of Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar.

Prof Jagdeep Singh was serving as the registrar of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Mohali. He has previously held several senior positions in the state department of higher education, including director (officiating), additional director, deputy director and chief vigilance officer.

Prof Singh has also served as the registrar of the Central University of Punjab for four years where he held additional responsibilities as the controller of examinations and finance officer. He played a key role in the establishment of IISER in Mohali, first as project coordinator and later as coordinator and adjunct faculty from 2007 to 2012.

He has also been associated with Pushpa Gujral Science City as adviser (biotechnology) and led several initiatives, including the development of the Biotech Gallery, Evolution Gallery, Dinosaurs Park, AIDS Gallery and the Red Ribbon project.

A PhD in biological sciences, Prof Singh has got post-doctoral training in molecular biology. His research focuses on DNA methylation in cancer and the epigenetics of ageing. He is also a trained assessor with the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).