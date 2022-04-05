Pro-freedom speeches by Farooq Abdullah: HC gives three weeks to Srinagar DM to file affidavit

The Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh high court on Monday afforded the final opportunity of three weeks to the district magistrate (DM), Srinagar, to file an affidavit file on steps taken by him on the communication of the SSP, Srinagar, regarding the initiation of action against Dr Farooq Abdullah’s pro-freedom speeches.

A social activist, Sukesh C Khajuria, who filed the petition against the former CM, had submitted that Dr Abdullah had delivered pro-Azadi speeches on December 5, 2016, on the 111th birth anniversary of late Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah at Naseem Bagh (Hazratbal) in Srinagar and delivered another similar speech on February 24, 2017, at Nawa-e-Subh headquarters of the National Conference at Srinagar during the second death anniversary of former general secretary of the National Conference, Sheikh Nazir Ahmed.

In a significant order, Justice Sindhu Sharma of High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (Jammu Wing) granted three weeks last and final opportunity to the district magistrate, Srinagar, to file an affidavit in terms of the previous orders dated February 10 and March 24 this year passed by the high court whereby the court had directed district magistrate, Srinagar, to file an affidavit in response to the status report filed by SSP, Srinagar.

Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed appearing for the petitioner invited the attention of the court towards the previous orders wherein the court had granted time to additional advocate general Amit Gupta to file affidavit of district magistrate, Srinagar particularly after the submission of status report dated December 10, 2021, filed by the SSP, Srinagar, based upon the steps taken by SHO, Police Station Nageen on the complaint of social activist Sukesh Khajuria wherein he demanded action against Farooq Abdullah for his two pro-freedom speeches.

Justice Sindhu Sharma, who also heard AAG reluctantly, granted the last and final opportunity of three weeks to the district magistrate, Srinagar, to file an affidavit and directed the registry to re-notify the matter on April 22.

