Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Pro-freedom speeches by Farooq Abdullah: HC gives three weeks to Srinagar DM to file affidavit
chandigarh news

Pro-freedom speeches by Farooq Abdullah: HC gives three weeks to Srinagar DM to file affidavit

HC gave three weeks to district magistrate (DM), Srinagar, to file an affidavit on steps taken by him on the communication of SSP, Srinagar, regarding initiation of action against Dr Farooq Abdullah’s pro-freedom speeches
Justice Sindhu Sharma of HC of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (Jammu Wing) granted three weeks last and final opportunity to the DM, Srinagar, to file an affidavit on steps taken by him regarding initiation of action against Dr Farooq Abdullah’s pro-freedom speeches. (HT File Photo)
Published on Apr 05, 2022 02:48 AM IST
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu

The Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh high court on Monday afforded the final opportunity of three weeks to the district magistrate (DM), Srinagar, to file an affidavit file on steps taken by him on the communication of the SSP, Srinagar, regarding the initiation of action against Dr Farooq Abdullah’s pro-freedom speeches.

A social activist, Sukesh C Khajuria, who filed the petition against the former CM, had submitted that Dr Abdullah had delivered pro-Azadi speeches on December 5, 2016, on the 111th birth anniversary of late Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah at Naseem Bagh (Hazratbal) in Srinagar and delivered another similar speech on February 24, 2017, at Nawa-e-Subh headquarters of the National Conference at Srinagar during the second death anniversary of former general secretary of the National Conference, Sheikh Nazir Ahmed.

In a significant order, Justice Sindhu Sharma of High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (Jammu Wing) granted three weeks last and final opportunity to the district magistrate, Srinagar, to file an affidavit in terms of the previous orders dated February 10 and March 24 this year passed by the high court whereby the court had directed district magistrate, Srinagar, to file an affidavit in response to the status report filed by SSP, Srinagar.

RELATED STORIES

Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed appearing for the petitioner invited the attention of the court towards the previous orders wherein the court had granted time to additional advocate general Amit Gupta to file affidavit of district magistrate, Srinagar particularly after the submission of status report dated December 10, 2021, filed by the SSP, Srinagar, based upon the steps taken by SHO, Police Station Nageen on the complaint of social activist Sukesh Khajuria wherein he demanded action against Farooq Abdullah for his two pro-freedom speeches.

Justice Sindhu Sharma, who also heard AAG reluctantly, granted the last and final opportunity of three weeks to the district magistrate, Srinagar, to file an affidavit and directed the registry to re-notify the matter on April 22.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP