Pro-Khalistan graffiti on Delhi flyover: Man detained in Haryana’s Kurukshetra
Banned Sikhs For Justice founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had offered accused money; raids underway in Punjab
Almost two months after pro-Khalistan graffiti was found on a flyover in the national capital, Delhi Police’s special cell has detained a man, aged around 35 years, from Kurukshetra in Haryana, according to sources.
The detained man, identified as Malak Singh, is suspected of having painted graffiti in Delhi and other parts of India at the behest of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the chief of banned outfit Sikhs for Justice, the police sources said on Tuesday.
Raids are underway in this connection in neighbouring Punjab also, they said.
The police had registered a case on September 27 after pro-Khalistan and anti-India slogans were found on the Kashmere Gate flyover.