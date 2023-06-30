SGPC chief terms treatment of Amritpal, aides at Dibrugarh jail a violation of human rights

Amid reports of Waris Punjab De chief and pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh and his aides going on a hunger strike at Assam’s Dibrugarh jail over alleged harassment and lack of facilities, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Friday termed the treatment of the detainees a violation of human rights.

Responding to query during media interaction on the sidelines of a function organised on the occasion of retirement of Golden Temple’s head granthi Giani Jagtar Singh, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami said if there is any discrimination against the Sikh detainees, jail authorities should take note immediately. (AFP)

Responding to query during media interaction on the sidelines of a function organised on the occasion of retirement of Golden Temple’s head granthi Giani Jagtar Singh, Dhami said, “A month after the prisoners are booked under the National Security Act (NSA), medical checkup is carried out. So, the jail administration should ensure this is done in a timely manner and the detainees are given a good diet. If there is any discrimination against them, jail authorities should take note immediately because they are devout Sikhs and Amritdharis (Sikhs who have partaken Amrit during initiation ceremony).

“I want them to be allowed to prepare their own food,” he said.

The SGPC chief said, “I don’t understand why the Punjab government is afraid of them. They are thousands of miles away from Punjab. They should be allowed at least one telephonic conversation with their families. If they are not provided such facilities, this is a violation of human rights.”

Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar and former Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, in a video statement, said, “The imprisoned Sikhs are not being given facilities as per the jail manual. It is unfortunate that they are being served food laced with tobacco. A Sikh never tolerates this act at any cost, especially an Amritdhari Sikh. The government should order a probe into this matter.” Amritpal’s parents had earlier claimed that living conditions in the jail are poor due to which the detainees’ health is deteriorating.

