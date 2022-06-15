Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pro-Khalistan slogans found at two spots in Jalandhar

This is third such incident reported in Punjab in just over a month. Earlier, similar slogans were found in Faridkot on May 13 and in Ferozepur on June 13. (HT File Photo/Representative Image)
Published on Jun 15, 2022 06:34 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

Pro-Khalistan slogans were found written near a temple and on a movie hoarding in Jalandhar on Wednesday, ahead of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal’s arrival for flagging off government luxury buses from the city to the Delhi international airport.

This is third such incident reported in Punjab in just over a month. Earlier, similar slogans were found in front of a judge’s residence in Faridkot on May 13 and on the boundary wall of the divisional railway manager’s office in Ferozepur on June 13.

In the present case, pro-Khalistan slogans were found written, using a black spray, on a wall near Devi Talab Mandir and on a movie hoarding installed on the Tanda road in Jalandhar. Police said they are checking the CCTV footage to identify and trace the miscreants.

